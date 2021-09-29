Dropbox launches new collaboration features to cut back on meetings

Cloud storage giant Dropbox has announced two new tools to help remote workers collaborate more effectively, and another that makes monetizing digital content a breeze.

The goal of these tools, says Dropbox, is to help workers “provide context for their content,” as well as cutting down on endless conference calls, chats and back-and-forth emails.

First, there’s Dropbox Capture, a tool that allows workers to create short video messages with screen recordings, GIFs and screenshots, together with personalized messages and annotations. At the moment, Capture is in beta across personal and business plans.

Then, there’s Replay, Dropbox’s answer to the challenge of collaborating on video files. Between 2019 and 2020, there was a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of video editing files added to Dropbox, the company said, with large files, different video formats, and low bandwidth all causing issues.

With Replay, workers can take notes and provide feedback on video content without needing to actually download the video. They can also leave frame-accurate comments and annotations, a feature available even to those without a Dropbox account. This feature is currently being developed, and a beta version is expected soon.

Finally, there’s Dropbox Shop, a tool designed to help content creators monetize their digital creations more easily. Creating a listing for a file stored in Dropbox will take three clicks, the company says. Similar to Replay, Shop will be available in beta soon.