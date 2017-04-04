DXC Technology, a CSC / HPE Enterprise Services business merger, launches

The merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise has created DXC Technology, a new organisation that has officially started trading on the New York Stock Exchange as of this morning.

Trading under the symbol DXC, the new company is announcing its inception as ‘the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company’.

“Technology is transforming business and industry at an extraordinary pace, and DXC Technology will help clients to thrive on change,” said Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our goal is to produce greater value for clients, partners and shareholders, along with compelling career opportunities for our people.

“Together with our partners, we help clients harness the power of innovation to create new business outcomes,” Lawrie continued. “Our technology independence, extensive partner network, and world-class talent are core differentiators. We begin the new chapter in our journey knowing that collectively we have met the challenges of innovation many times before, and with a clear and confident vision for navigating the future.”

According to the company’s freshly-released press release, it has established a ‘differentiated operating model’, allowing it to deliver a seamless client experience. It creates roughly $25 billion in annual revenues, from almost 6,000 enterprise and public sector clients in 70 different countries.

DXC also has 170,000 employees worldwide, and will operate in six regions: Americas; United Kingdom & Ireland, which includes Israel; North & Central Europe; Southern Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Australia and New Zealand.

