European Commission says UK data transfer doesn't conflict with GDPR

The EU has confirmed that UK data legislation is sufficiently aligned with its own and will allow the free flow of data between the bloc and the UK to continue in the aftermath of Brexit.

According to a report from City AM, the European Commission has granted the UK data adequacy, meaning the country will be exempt from conditions of GDPR that prevents information leaving the EU unless certain requirements are met.

“We have thoroughly checked the privacy system that applies in the UK after it has left the EU. Now European Data Protection Authorities will thoroughly examine the draft texts,” said Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice.

Vera Jourova, VP for Values and Transparency at the European Commission, added:

“Ensuring free and safe flow of personal data is crucial for businesses and citizens on both sides of the Channel. The UK has left the EU, but not the European privacy family."

Despite having left the European Union, the UK will still need to align with certain EU standards, including those around data security. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), for example, which came into force almost three years ago, dictates how businesses should handle the data of EU citizens.

Representatives of the UK technology industry have praised the decision.

“The international transfer of personal data is critical to UK Tech, particularly sectors such as fintech, which has expanded rapidly by unlocking the power of data,” said Stephen Kelly, Chair of Tech Nation.

“The positive adequacy decision between the UK and the EU therefore brings great news to the tech sector, following months of waiting and contingency planning in the bridging period.”