Edge computing could play a big role for UK businesses

As UK businesses seek to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic, they should look towards Edge computing. This is according to a new report from trade organization techUK, which believes Edge computing could play a major role in the recovery.

According to the report, edge technology can help businesses strengthen their digital infrastructure, build flexibility and resiliency into their operations, as well as realize the full economic potential of new technologies, such as 5G and machine learning (ML).

However, if they are to realize the full potential of edge, UK businesses will need to work hand-in-hand with the government and academia, the paper further states.

techUK highlighted five key areas that require focus in order to turn the UK into a global edge powerhouse:

Equip organizations with the knowledge, understanding, and skills needed to adopt edge computing

Boost partnership and collaboration between academia, research institutions, and industry to explore and encourage wider applications of edge.

Develop research into the sustainability impacts and environmental potential of edge computing

Address cybersecurity concerns and build trust and confidence in edge

“As an emergent technology, edge computing is already delivering significant gains through its real-time computing and data analytics at source abilities,” said Clay Van Doren, CEO at IT services company Atos.

"As the need for organizations to use their data more effectively to gain competitive advantage grows, the powerful opportunities of edge-based solutions must be seen as a critical enabler within a wider digital transformation program.”