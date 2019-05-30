EE 5G launches in the UK

Mobile customers in the UK can now finally sign up to a 5G service, given that the country’s first 5G network is up and running.

Courtesy of BT’s EE, people who are ready to pay the premium can give high-speed mobile internet a run. However, not only will you cost you a bit extra – but the connectivity is still somewhat limited.

EE is offering 10GB of data a month, for £54. Ten gigs may sound a lot, but when you have ultra-high-speed internet, it shouldn’t be too hard to burn through it.

Also, you will need a smartphone which supports 5G infrastructure, and those can come at quite the price, themselves.

Even though it’s the first one in the country, it soon enough won’t be the only network offering 5G connectivity, as EE will be joined by Vodafone in less than two months.

For starters, 5G will only be available in six UK cities, and even in those, connectivity may be patchy, at best. Expect 5G connectivity only outdoors, at least at the start.

According to communications watchdog Ofcom, 5G could offer speeds of up to 20Gbps. That means you could, theoretically, download a 4K movie in seconds. This will, at least for some time, remain in theory, as EE’s speeds will probably be in the range of 150 – 200Mbps, which is still a lot faster than its current speed of roughly 30Mbps.

