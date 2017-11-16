EE carries out breakthrough 5G network test

EE has taken the UK a step closer to 5G networks with what it says is the first successful end-to-end network test.

The operators says it has partnered with Huawei and BT to carry out the test at its mobile lab, with the network delivering consistent download speeds of 2.8GBps.

EE notes that the test is a major step forward for 5G networks in the UK as the country’s operators attempt to be ready for expected public launches in 2020.

The test saw EE link its fully virtualised 5G core to 100MHz of 3.5GHz test spectrum via the proof-of-concept Huawei 5G baseband unit, utilising a 64x64 Massive MIMO active antenna unit broadcasting 5G New Radio.

“We’re using our experience in cutting edge 4G technologies and our dedicated partnership approach to ensure technology leadership in 5G,” said Tom Bennett, EE director of network services & devices. “The network architecture we’ve proven today is a huge step forward, and will drive our ambitious rollout timetable to be first for 5G.”