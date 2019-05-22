EE reveals launch of UK 5G for businesses

Businesses in the UK can now sign up for 5G internet thanks to EE's new offering.

The operators has today announced the official launch of its 5G network on May 30, new 5G plans, as well as six phones that support the new mobile internet protocol.

For starters, businesses will be able to use 5G in six cities - London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester, with additional ten cities - Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Coventry and Bristol, to join the list before the end of the year.

Next year, Aberdeen, Cambridge, Derby, Gloucester, Peterborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, Worcester and Wolverhampton will have 5G coverage, as well.

As for pricing, handsets will start from £45 per month for 10GB of data, extending to £70 per month for the biggest data allowance of 100GB. SIM only plans will start from £19 per month for the entry level 5GB ‘Standard’ plan, rising to £44 per month for the 200GB ‘Select’ plan (plus VAT).

Businesses will get to choose between six 5G smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, LG and Oppo. Besides smartphones, a new HTC portable MiFi device, which combines WiFi hotspots and voice-activated assistants in a 7-inch tablet screen will also soon be available.

5G is the next generation of mobile internet, which promises higher speeds and higher bandwidth. Analysts expect 5G to be the catalyst for a higher adoption of IoT and smart cars.

