EE rolls out Cat 9, speeds up your smartphone

EE has launched a new layer of extra capacity for its 4G network to help high-end smartphones use their full potential, it was announced on Tuesday morning. According to the company's press release, the new layer will keep smartphones 'faster on EE than any other UK network'.

It was also said that it will make Cat 9 devices the fastest in the world. Cat 9, or Category 9 4G, is the latest network capable of supporting 450Mbps download speeds, and devices such as HTC M10, or the Samsung Galaxy S7 are capable of achieving these speeds.

“There’s no point having the latest smartphones on a network that can’t support the top speeds the device is capable of,” said EE CEO Marc Allera.

“We’ve invested in our network to ensure that all of our customers get the most out of the amazing smartphones they have, and can keep up with the highest speeds that the latest devices offer. With 4G+ now supporting Cat 9 devices, plus Wi-Fi Calling and 4G Calling, customers on EE will continue to get more from their new smartphone than on any other network in the UK.”

EE has achieved these speeds combining 20MHz of the 1800MHz spectrum with 35Mhz of the 2600MHz spectrum, the company said. This created the 55MHz of spectrum, deployed for 4G services. The telecom also said it is improving indoor coverage by switching on more than3,500 sites with low frequency 800MHz spectrum.