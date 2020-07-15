Hybrid cloud migration yielding near immediate ROI

Businesses that embark on hybrid cloud migration projects can achieve an ROI of up to 145 percent within the first three years, according to new research.

The report, published by Virtana, states that for projects completed in the last three years, a composite organisation achieved benefits of $2 million.

Virtana, itself a cloud software vendor, argues that businesses that deployed planning and optimisation tools in these scenarios managed to better balance their workloads and maintain a “more strategic focus”.

Deploying such solutions, according to the report, could save a business north of $250,000 in problem resolution, as well as at least $670,000 by being more agile with global capacity management.

Finally, businesses working in the public cloud could save as much as $900,000 by analysing and optimising their cloud.

Cloud migration is at the heart of digital transformation efforts, considered a key short-term goal for businesses of all sizes, in virtually all industries. Businesses that successfully achieve digital transformation can expect lower costs and higher earnings, while improving both their customer and employee experience.

Organisations that are unsuccessful, or lag behind the competition with respect to digital transformation, risk losing out on these key benefits.