Elon Musk and AI tech leaders call for end to autonomous weapons

Business leaders and artificial intelligence experts have come together to sign an open letter to the governments of the world warning them of the potential risks of autonomous weapons.

The CEOs from 115 different technology companies, including SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk and DeepMind's Mustafa Suleyman, have joined forces to form The Campaign to Stop Killer Robots.

The group's letter voices its concerns over developing and using fully autonomous weapons on the battlefield, and demands that urgent action be taken to prevent killer robots from being produced or utilised by the armies of the world.

It adds that doing so would fundamentally change the way wars are fought and could potentially end up in the hands of terrorists, saying:

“Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare. Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale grater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend. These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.”

Business leaders and AI experts have come together recently to highlight the myriad of problems that could arise from the misuse of AI with Elon Musk being the most outspoken critic of the potential risks that the emerging technology poses to humanity.

Image Credit: Computerizer / Pixabay