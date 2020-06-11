Email is still one of the greatest security threats around

When it comes to cybersecurity, email is still among the greatest threats - whether staff work remotely or from the office. This is according to a new report from email and data security company Mimecast.

According to the report, despite more than three quarters (77 percent) of businesses actively rolling out cyber-resilience strategies, almost two thirds (60 percent) consider an email-borne cyberattack inevitable.

In terms of attack types, most businesses consider email spoofing and brand exploitation the most threatening. Almost half of organisations (49 percent) surveyed expect a rise in these types of attacks within the next 12 months.

Phishing also remains a significant threat, with the attack rate remaining flat over the past twelve months. Mimecast sees this as a signal that phishing is “potentially becoming more difficult to stop or prevent”.

Email-borne ransomware is also keeping respondents awake at night, with more than half (51 percent) saying this attack type has caused their business to lose data, suffer downtime and financial loss or lose customer trust.

“Organisations must apply a layered approach to email security, one that consists of attack prevention, security awareness training, roaming web security tied to email efficacy, brand exploitation protection, threat remediation and business continuity,” said Joshua Douglas, Vice President of Threat Intelligence at Mimecast.