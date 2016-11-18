Email newsletter is not going away any time soon

Email is still the number one channel for newsletter distribution, a new report by Clutch says. The ratings and reviews platform for businesses polled 303 respondents who are either expert, advanced or intermediate marketers. Around half work in organisations of up to 100 employees, and another half in organisations with 500 or more. In 80 per cent of cases, email newsletter is a routine business practice. It is more popular than standalone (79 per cent), lead nurturing (71 per cent) or transactional emails (62 per cent).

Even though the report says there are no rules when it comes to timing, the majority of newsletters go out between 9 and 11 AM, on workdays (Monday to Friday).

"We need to send when they will be at the top of the inbox. If the email gets buried, it is less likely to be opened and read," said Michael Barber, Founder of barber&hewitt, a strategy and planning firm focused on business-to-business (B2B) organizations.” Email personalisation is considered important for nine out of ten marketers, but what ‘personalisation’ really means, has evolved in the meantime.

"Email personalization has become so much more than addressing a subscriber by name," said Kayla Lewkowicz, Marketing Coordinator at Litmus, a web-based email creation, testing, and analytics platform.

"Real personalization places the email communication in context with subscriber needs and delivers a relevant message at the exact time the subscriber needs it."

Clutch analysed how three organisations create, personalise and distribute their newsletters, and the detailed report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/kpatyhka