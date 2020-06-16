Email the most common method of file sharing, despite risks

UK consumers use email as their primary method of file sharing, despite the associated cybersecurity risks. This is according to a new report from NordLocker, which claims that 56 percent of UK users lean on email to send and receive files.

Based on a poll of 1,400 consumers in both the UK and the US, the report found consumers are aware of the importance of safeguarding data.

Respondents equated data exposure with losing a wallet, personal documents, or returning home to find their front door open. Further, having an exposed email password was said to be as damaging as losing a job or getting injured.

Still, half of consumers share devices with other users, and just one in ten use encryption to protect their files.

Email is among the most popular targets for cyberattacks and, as NordLocker encryption specialist Oliver Noble notes, “if your email gets hacked, all of your attachments, such as sensitive documents or private photos, can fall into the hands of criminals.”

The poll found that more than half of UK consumers (55 percent) have fallen victim to a cyberattack at least once. More than a third of users have owned a device infected with a virus, and a fifth have clicked on a link in a fraudulent email.