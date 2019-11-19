Embracing the cloud could be the key to business success

The majority of world’s organisations are migrating to the cloud for critical IT requirements, a new study is showing. However, almost a third of those did not benefit from cloud computing in any notable fashion, mostly because they didn’t integrate an adoption plan as a core part of their business transformation strategy.

This is according to Unisys Cloud Success Barometer, a new report based on a poll of 1,000 senior IT and business leaders across 13 countries, including the UK, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

When the move to the cloud is central to an organisation’s business strategy, the improvement in organisational effectiveness is “more dramatic”, the report claims, saying that more than four in five (83 per cent) reported such changes.

Among organisations where cloud isn’t key to their business strategy, less than a third (30 per cent) have seen their organisational effectiveness improving since going cloud.

Cloud success seems to be addicting, too. Successful organisations are saying they’re planning on investing into cloud solutions even further. Four fifths of those who plan to spend a significant sum next year, have seen their organisational effectiveness improve “significantly”.

But the job is yet far from done, and a huge opportunity is hiding in the fact that a quarter (28 per cent) of organisations have embraced multi-cloud solutions. By choosing multiple providers, businesses can take the best of each world.

“Our findings show that the majority of organisations are approaching their use of cloud computing from a tactical perspective – and whilst tactical moves can be very powerful – by taking a broader strategic view, and integrating with core business planning, cloud adoption will deliver greater results,” commented Kevin Turner, Digital Workplace Strategy Lead, Unisys.

“Committing to the cloud with a considered approach, ensuring best practice supported by a robust methodology is imperative to leveraging the cloud to meet your objectives.”