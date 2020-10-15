Employee empowerment is the key for many businesses going forward

Being able to work remotely may not be the only major change employees witness as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a new report from NTT, businesses must also realize that employee wellbeing should be at the forefront of their agenda.

Working from home certainly has its benefits, but it also throws up a few significant challenges, such as the lack of a dedicated working space. There are also frequent issues with the quality of the internet connection, as well as the heightened feeling of isolation.

While some businesses have gone to great lengths to assist employees in this regard, many others have done little to to address these challenges.

Of the 125 employees from the UK and Ireland polled for the report, less than a third (30 percent) said their company changed their IT policy to help employees work within a new operating model. Furthermore, just over a third (35 percent) deployed new communication and productivity tools.

In many cases, employees were left to their own devices – sometimes literally – as some started using their personal computers and applications to work. This also substantially increases the risk of a cyberattack. Less than half (42 percent) increased their IT security capabilities to tackle these issues.

“The connected employee – their wellness and employee experience – must be at the heart of the future workplace strategy,” said Marilyn Chaplin, Chief Human Resources Officer at NTT.

“Helping people stay connected and keeping their data secure is key to looking after the workforce and maintaining productivity and effectiveness. Yet this must be underpinned by a long-term strategy for digital transformation, with the roll out of new technologies, policies and of course training so employees feel comfortable with new platforms.”