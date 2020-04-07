Employee error the most significant threat to data security

Businesses see employee mistakes as the most significant threat to sensitive data, according to a new report from nCipher Security and the Ponemon Institute.

The 15th annual Global Encryption Trends Study revealed that more than half (54 percent) of business leaders harbour concerns about accidental insider threats, compared to the proportion concerned about hacking (29 percent) or malicious insiders (20 percent).

Even fewer said they were concerned about the government eavesdropping on their work (11 percent).

The report also addresses the global pandemic and how it affects data security. It claims that as more employees are sent home to work, additional data will be generated (extra copies on personal devices, as well as extra cloud storage use). For two thirds (67 percent) of respondents, this is now their number one challenge.

For the first time ever, protecting customer personal information has become the biggest reason businesses opt for encryption. Globally, it even outranked compliance – 54 to 47 percent.

UK businesses, on the other hand, are driven by other motives, such as protection against specific or identified threats (62 percent).

As for the type of data, UK businesses are “far more likely” than those based in other countries to encrypt health information – 40 per cent, compared to the global average of 25 percent.