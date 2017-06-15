Employees 'are hindering' digital transformation

Businesses are well aware of the multitude of benefits that digital transformation brings, but they are being held back by their own employees.

That's according to a new report by Agilisys which found that employees aren’t willing to adopt digital ways of working, and that they are clinging onto existing processes.

Out of the 400 organisations polled, 40 per cent said they had a ‘clear vision’ of the future, and 65 per cent saw digital transformation as one of their top priorities.

However, in two thirds of cases, employees are pulling the handbrake.

“It is a known fact that organisations across both the public and private sector are undergoing phases of massive disruption. Organisations are under pressure to digitise their core services in order to manage demand and meet customer expectations,” said Steven Beard, chief executive at Agilisys.

“This usually starts with rethinking their existing processes and the experience they provide to customers, and ends with them completely redesigning core applications and underlying IT infrastructure.”

Whilst the report highlights that letting go of traditional ways of working is difficult, it is an essential part of the digital transformation process. In our work with the public sector we see organisations striving to encourage their staff to work more collaboratively and move away from functional silos. The drastic departure from existing workflow systems and processes that organisations have been accustomed to for several decades has to be handled with sensitivity and consensus building if it is to be successful.”

The full report can be found on this link.

