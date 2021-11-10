Employees are wasting hours each week hunting for documents

UK employees are wasting huge amounts of time hunting for relevant data among vast troves of digital documents, a new report from digital intelligence company ABBYY states.

ABBYY recently polled 5,025 office workers across the globe, and found that 64 percent of UK employees have difficulty accessing data in documents such as PDFs, Excel sheets, emails, images, text messages and chatbot conversations.

In fact, a quarter (27%) lose a full day of productivity every week. As their working hours aren’t optimized, they cannot make well-informed business decisions. The need to pull in other employees to help makes both parties frustrated, as they are being drawn away from more meaningful projects.

According to the report, employees are placing their hopes in AI-powered software. For the majority of the respondents (53 percent), this type of software would make their lives easier, while a further third (33 percent) said it could improve both customer and employee experience.

The majority (72 percent) would happily use no-code drag-and-drop AI “skills” that understand the content and context of documents, to reduce errors and increase efficiency, while almost half (43 percent) believe it would allow them to work on more fulfilling tasks. Finally, a third (31 percent) believe these document AI “skills” would upskill and empower them to make better decisions, faster.