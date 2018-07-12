Employees suffering more and more "cyber stress" at work

Workers are being faced with increased levels of stress due to cyber-breaches, handling sensitive data and being in charge of a bunch of passwords.

This is according to a new report by Kaspersky Lab, which says 69 per cent of employees in the country are stressed by news of data breaches.

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) are stressed from all the passwords they need to manage, and 72 per cent are stressed about having to protect their devices. Two thirds (66 per cent) are feeling overwhelmed with all the sensitive information they’re handling.

David Emm, Principle Security Researcher, at Kaspersky Lab comments on this finding, advising, “Employees typically feel less exposed to cyber-attacks at work than they do at home. However, while it’s understandable that employees place a certain level of trust in their employer’s IT systems, this faith is often misplaced, not least because cybercriminals use the same social engineering methods to infiltrate company systems as they do devices at home. So, it’s important that they maintain the same level of vigilance at home and at work.”

When it comes to keeping data safe, most employees trust the government least (17 per cent), followed by the financial sector (14 per cent). Sixteen per cent said they didn’t trust any sector, at all.

Healthcare, manufacturing and education were all more trusted.

