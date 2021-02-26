Employees believe remote working productivity hinges on quality of technology

The tools and services IT leaders adopted hastily in the early days of the pandemic cannot sustain businesses in the long run, and it’s beginning to show.

A new report from LogMeIn, a company specializing in secure remote working, asserts that IT leaders are worried these tools are not secure enough and can’t scale sufficiently to remain viable in the mid- to long-term.

As a result, most organizations (65 percent) are currently in the process of consolidating their suite of remote working tools. They are interested predominantly in easing administrative tasks, simplifying day-to-day activities and being able to scale.

IT leaders are also wary of cybersecurity, the report further claims. They understand the dangers that come with remote working, and they know that some employees will use vulnerable devices and work on unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Most believe they could remedy the problems by spending further on remote working tools. IT budgets are expected to grow by a fifth this year.

“IT leaders need to place greater emphasis on tools that will minimize disruptions in employees’ day-to-day work to maintain productivity and make sure that employees feel supported, while still ensuring they don’t fall short in terms of infrastructure, IT, and data security in 2021,” said Dave Campbell, Head of Remote Solutions Group at LogMeIn.