Employees demand greater choice and autonomy in remote working future

Better work-life balance, greater productivity and no commute are among the more obvious benefits of remote working, but what employees really want to keep, going forward, is an increased level of autonomy.

This is according to a new report from Cisco, based on a poll of more than 10,000 respondents, which states that two thirds want to keep increased autonomy as we move past the pandemic.

Two thirds said one of the “big positives” to come from the lockdown is proof that employees don’t need to be in the same room to collaborate effectively, while 41% of leaders have shown increasing trust in their teams to do their jobs well.

Greater autonomy also has different meanings, depending on who is asked. For some respondents, it was about defining how and when to use the office space, as well as blending office-based and remote work.

However, it also means having the right tools. Four in five (79 percent) respondents said their organizations should provide them with technology at home that is similar to what is available in the office.

For this reason, the majority expects next year’s budget to prioritize investing in technologies needed to facilitate remote work, as well as technology that helps make the office a safer space, health-wise.