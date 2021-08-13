Employees divided on the return to the office

Many remote employees praise their own working model, citing many unique benefits. But office workers say something similar.

While workers seem to be divided over the idea of a return to the office, a hybrid working model could be the solution to satisfy everyone, a new report suggests.

According to a new paper published by the ADP Research Institute, based on a poll of 9,000 full-time US employees, hybrid working offers the best of both worlds.

Remote workers, for example, claim to "possess a collective energy that transcends physical separation". Almost two-thirds (62 percent) of remote workers said their team is collaborative, something less than half (47 percent) of office workers could confirm. Remote workers also believe they are more supportive and less gossipy.

Office workers, on the other hand, claim that they spend less time on work-related communication and meetings, and that they have a shorter workday. On average, office staff work an hour less each day, compared to remote workers. Furthermore, they are able to better separate work from free time.

The report argues that hybrid workers have the best of both worlds, as almost four in five (80 percent) said they have “stronger connections” with their coworkers.

“Though there are perceived opportunities and challenges for both remote work and on-site work, the strongest findings reveal the answer lies somewhere in the middle, with a hybrid arrangement," said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP.