Employees download new malware every four seconds

Can you count to four? That is approximately how long it takes for an employee somewhere to download an unknown new variant of malware. This is according to security researchers Check Point, whose latest research projects, Check Point 2016 Security Report and Exploits at the Endpoint: SANS 2016 Threat Landscape Study reveal key challenges IT leaders are facing.

Here's what the reports say: The amount of unknown malware targeting businesses has grown nine times. There were almost 12 million new malware variants discovered every month. The entire last decade didn't have as many malware as we've had in the last two years. Smartphones are a growing issue. They account for more than half (60 per cent) of all digital time spent, and in 20 per cent of cases, a breach happens through either mobile malware or malicious Wi-Fi. Endpoints are usually the starting point for threats, and email is being used for attack in 75 per cent of cases.

“With billions of new connections formed every minute, the world is more globally linked than ever. Innovations like cloud, mobility and IoT are changing the way we deploy, the way we consume, and the way we secure technology,” said Amnon Bar-Lev, president, Check Point.

“More and more malware is being put into our ecosystem that traditional security techniques are powerless to prevent. Given this, staying a leader requires being one step ahead of things you cannot see, know or control – and preventing attacks before they happen.” Both reports, in full, can be found here and here .

Photo Credit: andriano.cz/Shutterstock