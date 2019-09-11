Employees everywhere call for more remote working

There is still a long way to go before flexible and remote working become usual business, as a new report states that most employees aren’t allowed to work wherever and whenever they want.

Capita’s new report states that less than a third of UK workers (32 per cent) have this privilege, even though almost three quarters (71 per cent) would like to have this option.

In most cases, they believe that remote and flexible working would improve their work-life balance, cut costs on commuting and pollute the planet less.

According to the report, flexible and remote working is the third biggest thing employees want, right after being paid properly and having enough holiday time. Even health insurance, share options and a company car are less important.

Workers in the private sector have it easier, as 72 per cent of them are able to work remotely, compared to 61 per cent of those employed in the public sector. There’s also something of a gender gap here, with more women (38 per cent) not being allowed to work from home, compared to men (26 per cent).

“In the long run, an inability to offer remote, flexible working could leave an organisation watching some of its best employees heading for the exit,” said Joe Hemming, executive officer, Capita IT & Networks.

“At a time when employee retention and productivity is front of mind for many organisations, it is imperative that they have the policies in place that encourage rather than hinder flexible working practices.”

Productive remote working depends mostly on the organisation having a stellar IT experience. With many employees interested in bringing their own devices to work, GDPR presents an extra challenge to businesses. The research reveals that many organisations are still wary of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).