Employees in the dark over the importance of new digital technologies

When it comes to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) or internet of things (IoT), workers disagree over the extent of their potential impact.

This is according to a new report from TeamViewer and the Handelsblatt Research Institute. Polling around 3160 desk workers, 2000 deskless (field) workers and 3650 managers from ten European countries, the two companies found that all classes of worker see cybersecurity and digital communication technologies as having a profound impact on their day-to-day activities.

However, looking at AI or augmented reality, neither type of worker has a clear vision of what these technologies could do for them. Furthermore, 13 percent of employees polled for the report are afraid advanced hardware and software might replace them in the workplace.

On the other side, a quarter (26 percent) expect just repetitive, tedious tasks to be handed over to new tech, and are therefore happy to welcome it into the fold. Employers are even more optimistic when it comes to AI, with almost two-thirds (65 percent) expecting to relieve their workers of repetitive, boring tasks sooner, rather than later.

"The survey shows that in many companies there is still no precise idea of how the working environments beyond the classic office jobs can be included into the digital transformation,” explained Georg Beyschlag, Executive Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development at TeamViewer.

“Yet around 80 percent of all employees worldwide are part of this so-called 'deskless workforce'. For most companies, this will become one of the great challenges of the digital age — how to integrate these deskless workspaces into digital processes so that these employees also benefit from the advantages of digitalization. With the right digital solutions businesses of all sizes can advance digitalization along their entire value chain.”