Employees not trusted with BYOD

There is a strange side-effect to the Bring Your Own Device initiative, and one that's slowing it down. Apparently, many employees refrain from bringing their own devices to work from the fear of being judged.

No, not because their devices are old or slow, but because they fear others will think they're using them for personal instead of professional reasons.

Yes, that's a real fear, and it's quite prevalent. According to Nudge Rewards just 40 per cent of employees felt trust was not an issue when using BYOD.

Just a quarter (23 per cent) said they were actively encouraged to use mobile devices in the workplace. A third (31 per cent) is not allowed to use mobile devices at work, and a quarter (26 per cent) is ‘confused’ about it. For almost a third (29 per cent), trust is an issue. Managers and senior staff don't trust them to use the devices properly, the report states.

Half of employees (49 per cent) serving customers say it’s making them more efficient. A third (32 per cent) is using the devices to answer customers’ questions, and another third (33 per cent) use them to communicate with colleagues and co-workers.

“Even in this digital age, it’s clear there is a disconnect between what benefits mobile devices and BYOD policies can deliver – both in terms of consumer experience and organisational efficiencies – and managerial mistrust around employees’ use of mobiles in the workplace,” commented Gary Topiol, Managing Director EMEA at Nudge Rewards.

“To ensure that staff have the tools they need to effectively fulfil their role and deliver against heightened customer expectations, companies need to place more trust in their employees and embrace BYOD usage to ensure they can provide the best customer service possible.”

