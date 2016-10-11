Employees quitting jobs that don't provide latest digital tools

We recently covered a report which said that employees would consider quitting their job if they didn't have access to the latest digital tools needed to stay competitive. Well, according to Sungard AS, this is no longer a mere threat – workers are actually doing it.

Here's what the report says: 76 per cent of UK workers consider access to the latest digital tools 'crucial'; a third (33 per cent) would be 'embarrassed' to work in an organisation without them, and 21 per cent actually quit their job. In the US, the number is even higher (32 per cent), but Sungard AS says this information should 'serve as a cause for concern for UK businesses', especially knowing how hard it has become to find, and retain new talent. There's another side to that coin, though.

Almost a third (31 per cent) of employees see new digital tools as a source of stress, and 30 per cent claim it has made their lives more difficult. More than a fifth (23 per cent) didn't understand how to use the technology – just a quarter (24 per cent) felt they could make most of the new tools. But all of this still doesn't mean the tools aren't important – more than half (52 per cent) of employees believe having the right skills is essential to digital transformation, and 37 per cent think receiving the right training is crucial. The full report, entitled 'Tame The Bear', can be downloaded on this link.

