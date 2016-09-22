Employees ready to quit if office isn't future-proof

Business owners, pay attention. If you don't step up your technology game, your employees might leave you. This is according to a new global report from Dell and Intel, entitled Future Workforce. Based on a poll of 4,000 full-time employees all over the world, it tried to understand how modern technologies are shaping the office world.

Even though the majority of UK workers are happy with their jobs, almost half think new technologies are not being fully utilised. Twenty per cent of employers are actually ready to quit their jobs if technology isn't up to date. When it comes to face-to-face communications, the UK is quite different from the rest of the world. Here, this type of communication is preferred, with 84 per cent saying it is important for productivity. In other parts of the world, face-to-face is not as desireable.

Looking at the smart office, UK's workers believe much progress can be done. Almost half (47 per cent) believe their office is not smart enough, and don't believe such changes will happen in the next five years.

"Today’s workforce has a growing expectation that their employers integrate the latest technologies seamlessly and securely into their working lives," said PJ Dwyer, Vice President, Client Solutions, Dell EMEA.

"Employees have seen first-hand the ways new technologies can help them do their jobs better, and are hungry to use the latest advancements to be more productive. While this may seem daunting to many employers, it’s a business-critical opportunity for companies to be at the forefront of the future workplace and enable the future workforce."

The full study can be found on this link.