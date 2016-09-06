Employees spend entire annual leaves waiting on slow tech

Want to make your employees more productive? Give them better tools. This is basically what a new report by Sharp is saying. It even has a catchy comparison to how poor office tech is. According to Sharp, workers in the UK spend less time on annual leave, than they do sitting idly, waiting for a tool.

More than 167 hours, or 21 days, are wasted, waiting on stuff like printers (seven minutes daily waiting it to warm up, ten minutes daily waiting it to spit out the pages), or search results, when they look for files on a server (this takes 23 minutes a day).

All this time is costing businesses more than £2,000 per year, per employee. Employees are well aware of this problem, as well – four fifths said their office tech is outdated, two-thirds said they’d be more productive if they had better tech, and a fifth would stop looking for a new job if new tech were introduced.

“Technology is supposed to make our lives easier and help us to work faster, however, in the real world, out-of-date technology and technology that is hard to use often slows people down, forcing them to waste time,” comments Stuart Sykes, Managing Director, Sharp UK.

“This dead time can mean lost opportunities, lost profits and even lost employees. Businesses must wake up to the importance of connected technologies that work in sync with their employees’ changing needs and allow them to get the best out of their team, as well as making for a more motivated, more productive workplace.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Chinnapong