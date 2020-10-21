Employees using social media, messengers, cloud services face potential scams

Businesses are trying to protect their employees from scammers and fraudsters by limiting access to popular services, but it appears their efforts are proving ineffective.

This is according to a new report from Kaspersky, based on anonymized data provided voluntarily by its users, which states that most organizations tend to block or limit access to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Of these five, only Facebook sits among the services most frequently used for phishing, with 4.5 million attempts recorded over a six-month period this year.

Other major targets for scammers and fraudsters are rarely managed by organizations and their IT security departments: WhatsApp (3.7 million phishing attempts), Amazon (3.3m), Apple (3.1m) Netflix (2.7m), and Google’s bundled services (YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive – 1.5m).

To shield against threats of this kind, Kaspersky advises that companies deploy proven endpoint security products and double down on internal training initiatives.

Showing employees how to recognize fake and insecure websites, as well as potential phishing messages, is said to be the best way to protect against cyberattacks.