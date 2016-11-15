Employees want mobile time tracking

If there's just one technology you should invest into this year, than make it mobile time tracking. According to new reports, this is the one thing many mobile workers want, but don't have. Portfolio management and professional services management company Changepoint has done the research, and published it in a paper entitled Mobile Keeps Business Moving Forward.

In it, it was said that more than three quarters (78 per cent) of employees would love to see mobile time-tracking apps. Currently, only 11 per cent have them. More than 800 global project managers, executives, and IT professionals were polled for the report. Businesses currently rely mostly on outdated practices – the old-fashioned pen and paper, or Excel spreadsheet.

These have proven inefficient, inaccurate and a waste of both time and money for companies. “We use our smartphone to check the weather, confirm flight info, read the news, call an Uber, or order a cup of coffee,” said Eric Bergman, VP of product management for Changepoint.

“Mobile is second nature in our everyday lives, but some of the most agile, tech-forward businesses still use spreadsheets and paper to collect business-critical data despite its impact on staffing and project decisions.”

“Technology frees employees from their desks. They’re working anytime, anywhere, from any device,” said Bergman.

“Applications like email and messaging have evolved to meet the needs of today’s hyper-connected, mobile workforce. Time-tracking should be simple, easy, and offer the same flexibility.”

The full report, entitled ‘Mobile Keeps Business Moving Forward’, can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Nito / Shutterstock