Employers fear remote workers at risk of burnout

The benefits of remote working are well-documented, including better work/life balance, more time spent with family and improved productivity. However, new research suggests many staff members could be on the brink of burnout as a result of remote working.

According to a new report from recruitment firm Robert Walters, many remote employees are feeling the pressure to keep productivity levels consistently high, out of a determination to prove remote working actually works.

As a result, many are feeling burnt out, prompting managers to start seriously considering the risk burnout poses to their business, as well as to the wellbeing of their employees.

“There is no denying that mental health and wellbeing has been on the agenda for most employers – even pre-Covid,” said Sam Walters, Director of Professional Services at Robert Walters.

“Increasingly we were seeing offices be re-designed ergonomically, work health insurances enhanced to provide mental health support, and training provided to managers to help understand and deal with employees suffering from poor mental health. Many of these policies were geared around personal mental health issues – such as depression and anxiety – which have an impact or were exasperated by work.”

“Burnout is an entirely different and recently recognized condition which, unlike other mental health issues, can be directly linked to work. As a result, employers have a crucial and central role to play in order to ensure their staff do not reach the point of burnout.”

The report lists six key areas that can lead to burnout, including unmanageable workload expectations, lack of autonomy and control, lack of recognition, poor company culture, lack of equal opportunity and fairness, and lack of purpose.