Employers responsible for creating innovative cultures, employees believe

Workers are ceding responsibility for learning new skills to their employers, according to a new report by BMC. After polling 3,200 office workers in 12 countries, it was concluded that workers like the idea of enhancing their work lives through technology. However, 40 per cent don’t think they’ll be able to keep up with the pace of change, and 88 per cent said the responsibility of innovative cultures lies in the hands of their employers.

Paul Appleby, EVP of Digital Transformation at BMC, said: “The massive digital disruption we are experiencing is forcing societies and businesses to create new learning environments to train their labour forces so they are able to meet the demands of digital industry. The study also shows that employees want to be ‘digital change agents’ and are looking to acquire new skills, but are asking for employers to offer more training opportunities to meet requirements of the digital era. To put it simply, businesses that take the initiative to lead today will be those that others follow tomorrow.”

Almost half (47 per cent) of workers believe they will have to learn new software and apps. That includes more than half (57 per cent) of respondents from the US.

A third (33 per cent) expect some of their tasks to become automated within the next four years, especially in countries like China (48 per cent).

These digital changes are also changing how employees view their work environment, in a positive way. Almost three quarters (74 per cent) feel empowered to embrace change and seize new opportunities, and 71 per cent described their workplace as ‘inspiring’.

However, the biggest fear is that workers won’t be able to learn new skills fast enough, especially in Europe and Latin America.