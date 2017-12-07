Empowered employees key to driving business growth

New research from VMware has revealed that empowered employees with greater access to their preferred applications are more productive and use their time more efficiently.

The company's annual report into the state of digital workplace technologies, which surveyed 2,158 CIOs and end-users across 16 countries, found that in the UK, 77 per cent of empowered employees reported productivity gains and spent 18 per cent less time on manual processes.

Empowered employees in the UK were more than twice as likely to say that applications are very important in speeding up decision making compared to those that work at organisations that do not provide their employees with the technology they need to do their jobs effectively (85 per cent to 35 per cent).

The report noted the direct influence employee empowerment has on the performance of businesses. With 89 per cent of all the CIOs surveyed of the opinion that revenue can increase by five percent over a three year period when their employees are empowered.

Duncan Greenwood, VMware's vice president of end-user computing, highlighted the importance of applications to employees, saying:

“One of the most profound shifts in business has been the migration of powerful technologies into the hands of the employee, with applications becoming a critical part of an employee’s workday and their ability to perform their roles smartly. As organisations race to carve out a competitive edge through technology, the ability to provide employees with the information at the point of need, driven by the demand in applications, coupled with a culture centred on trust, accessibility and collaboration will be imperative to having their employees be engaged and productive as possible.”

Trusting your employees to use their own applications can be difficult but organisations that are willing to take the risk will see returns in productivity and efficiency.

