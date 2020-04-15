Energy giant held to ransom for millions by RagnarLocker operators

Portuguese multinational energy giant Energias de Portugal (EDP) has fallen victim to a ransomware attack and is being extorted for almost $11 million in cryptocurrency.

According to Bleeping Computer and cybersecurity experts from MalwareHunterTeam, the group behind the attack used the RagnarLocker ransomware to steal sensitive corporate information and encrypt the company's systems.

The cybercriminal goup downloaded more than 10TB of sensitive data before encrypting the network and posted a sample online as proof.

"Below just a couple of files and screenshots from your network only as a proof of possession! At this moment current post is a temporary, but it could become a permanent page and also we will publish this Leak in Huge and famous journals and blogs, also we will notify all your clients, partners and competitors. So it’s depend on you make it confidential or public ! (sic)" reads the RagarLocker website.

According to the ransom note left for EDP, the attackers were able to steal confidential information on billing, contracts, transactions, clients, and partners.

"And be assure that if you wouldn't pay, all files and documents would be publicated for everyones view and also we would notify all your clients and partners about this leakage with direct links," the note threatens.

The group is asking for $10.9 million in Bitcoin, or 1580 BTC at current rates.