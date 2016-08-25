Enterprise apps are nothing more than sources of frustration

We recently reported how ‘consumer-grade is the new enterprise-grade’, as workers are increasingly turning to consumer applications for work, instead of enterprise ones. Now, a new report by Sapho is confirming that finding.

The main issues professionals are having with enterprise-grade software are complexity, poor mobile execution and clunky workflows. What they really want, is the exact opposite. Three quarters (75 per cent) of employees are having a hard time accessing information in their systems, which there are too many of, as well. In the last two years, the number of applications employees have to use rose by a quarter.

All of this is not helping – it’s just making them frustrated. Here’s what the report says: “To make matters worse, 65 per cent of employees say they ignore data for making decisions when they must pull from multiple systems and 62 per cent said they delay completing tasks that require logging into multiple systems.” They are ‘hamstrung’ by legacy systems. They want mobile solutions and personalised data feeds.

IT departments, on the other hand, seem completely out of touch with how employees work.

"In my own experiences at CBS and in speaking with my fellow executives, we are all shocked by how little our employees actually use the systems we have invested billions of dollars into," said Fouad ElNaggar, co-founder and CEO of Sapho. "Enterprise software usability is so clunky and its usefulness so siloed that it has become impossible to use, so maybe we should not be surprised that our employees barely use it. These findings paint a bleak picture and confirm the importance of our mission at Sapho: to deliver the future of work today by helping enterprises offer personalized work feeds and simple, single purpose micro apps to their employees that don't have the time - or patience - to submit to the work software status quo."