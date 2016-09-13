Enterprise apps require high-performing storage solutions

Enterprise apps require high-performance storage, but even though flash has such capabilities, it's mostly ignored by organisations, according to a new report. NetApp's industry research on Flash adoption in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) has shown payment, CRM (customer relationship management), and business intelligence apps are the ones most performance-demanding.

What's also interesting is that the Flash storage market is far from being saturated. Almost a quarter of the 3,000 IT decision makers polled said they don't support any applications with Flash. Just 16 per cent use Flash to support payment processing, CRM and business intelligence apps. More than half (52 per cent) said customers would be frustrated, and almost half (45 per cent) said they'd lose confidence in the business, if Flash failed for an hour at peak time.

“These findings show the appetite enterprises have for high performance enterprise applications and that a heavy reliance is placed on them to serve customers and keep day-to-day operations running,” said Elliot Howard, UK & Ireland Managing Director at NetApp.

“Given the mission-critical nature of enterprise apps and high performance storage to enterprises, it is surprising, but exciting to see that there is still plenty of scope for further flash adoption. NetApp is committed to driving further education of the business value provided by Flash and helping more enterprises in EMEA take advantage of the opportunities Flash presents.”

A quarter of business do not have flash, and don’t plan on adopting it. Another 18 per cent planned on adopting, while 48 per cent have already done that. The survey of 3,000 IT decision makers was done by Opinion Matters in May this year, in the UK, Germany and France.

Image source: Shutterstock/everything possible