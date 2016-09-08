Enterprise cloud apps carry 26 malware, on average

On average, enterprises have 26 piece of malware in their cloud apps, according to a new report. Cloud access security broker Netskope just released its Cloud Report – Autumn Edition, showing an overview of cloud app usage and trends in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region.

Besides having an average of 26 malware in cloud apps, more than half (56 per cent) of infected files have been shared, both internally (within an organisation), and externally (shared either publically or with other organisations). Obviously, this represents the risk of malware spreading. Almost half of this malware (43.7 per cent) delivered ransomware, it was also said.

Ransomware is a type of malware which encrypts all the data on a computer or a network, and then asks for ransom in Bitcoin in order to release the encryption key. In a different report we recently published, ransomware was found in more than 90 per cent of all companies.

Some companies have been targeted multiple times, and those that decide to pay up, sometimes don’t even get their data back. More than half (55.9 per cent) of infected files, carrying various malware, have been shared publicly, the report said.

Pretty much all of the apps used (94 per cent) were not considered enterprise-ready. An average organisation uses more than 800 cloud apps, more than the previous quarter. And last, but definitely not least, is how cloud apps affect data loss. These apps are responsible for three quarters (76.5 per cent) of Cloud Data Loss Prevention violations. Webmail alone accounted for 18.6 per cent.

Image source: Shutterstock/bluebay