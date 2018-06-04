Enterprise technology is increasing job satisfaction

A new global study from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has revealed that employees that work in digital workplaces are more productive, have higher job satisfaction and report an overall better sense of well-being.

The study titled, “The Right Technologies Unlock the Potential of the Digital Workplace", highlights both the business and human benefits of more digitally-driven workplaces. Aruba's study also shows how companies that are less technologically advanced are at risk of falling behind their competition and failing to attract the top talent.

The study surveyed 7,000 employees across 15 countries to reveal a large gap in employee performance and sentiment between more advanced digital workplaces and those that have embraced digital technology to a lesser degree.

Digital Revolutionaries, employees who work in fully-enabled digital workplaces, were 51 per cent more likely to have strong job satisfaction and 43 per cent more likely to have positive attitudes towards their work life balance. These employees were also 60 per cent more likely to be motivated at work and 91 per cent more likely to praise their company's vision.

65 per cent of revolutionaries also reported that they had seen professional development and growth through the use of digital technology compared to 31 per cent of Digital Laggards whose companies have not adopted new technologies.

Digital workplaces even reported higher productivity with 73 per cent of Revolutionaries reporting a positive impact on their productivity and 70 per cent credited digital technologies for improving their collaboration.

Aruba's study also found that 71 per cent of respondents welcome automation in the workplace and are enthusiastic for it.

Chief Marketer for Aruba, Janice Le offered further insight on the results of the study, saying:

“The consumerization of the workplace is a very real movement. Employees are consumers and we bring consumer expectations with us to work. The workplace is getting smarter and therefore, employees are working smarter. This global study indicates that choice, personalization, ease and automation are improving the top line and the bottom line for organizations who are defining the future of work.”

Image Credit: Startup Stock Photos / Pexels