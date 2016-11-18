Enterprises think (too) highly of network service providers

Enterprises think very highly of network service providers, sometimes even too highly. This is according to a new report by Tata Communications, released earlier today.

Based on a poll of enterprises and service providers in 32 countries around the world (Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North Africa) the report says network service providers sometimes offer solutions that are under the expectations of enterprises.

Businesses see security, cloud and mobility as their top priorities. The report also claims that partnerships are essential in the decision making process. With the right partners, service providers would be able to win more businesses in this market.

Enterprises believe service providers are the best when it comes to boosting network capacity and reach, delivering hybrid networking services, and the cloud. A third (31 per cent) of enterprises are confident it would be better for everyone if their service providers had access to their cloud services.

“Through the right partnerships, service providers are able to open up new revenue streams in growth areas such as cloud and unified communication and collaboration (UCC), without having to invest in developing their own solutions from scratch,” said James Parker, President, Global Sales, Tata Communications.

“By joining forces with like-minded organisations, service providers are best-placed to address their customers’ increasingly complex IT requirements and facilitate their digital transformation.”

For enterprises’ UCC strategy (unified communications and collaboration), having a mobile workforce is essential in for 76 per cent of service providers, yet still, just 26 of enterprises share this opinion.

