Enterprises would rather go for IaaS instead of PaaS or SaaS

Just above half of enterprises (51 per cent), which decide to deploy a cloud solution, opt for Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), over Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), or Software-as-a-Service (Saas).

This is according to a new report by Intel DCM, based on a survey of 204 US-based IT managers, directors, software engineers and DevOps responsible for overseeing their enterprise cloud strategy. The report also states that DevOps teams spend most of their time monitoring complex environments in their organisation.

That includes tuning infrastructure, and remediation analysis. Besides Software-as-a-Service, and Platform-as-a-Service, IaaS is considered a main category for cloud computing services. It provides virtualised computing resources, over the internet. It works by having a third party provider hosting all the hardware, software, servers, storage and any other infrastructure components. Applications are also handled by the host, including things like system maintenance and backup.

The biggest advantage of IaaS platforms is that they are an extremely scalable resource, which can be expanded or shrunk, depending on the needs of the business using it. IaaS is usually considered the number one option for temporary or experimental workloads. There are many Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers out there, with Amazon (Amazon Web Services – AWS), Google (Google Compute Engine), and Microsoft (Windows Azure) standing out as the biggest competitors. Other notable mentions include Rackspace (Open Cloud) and IBM (SmartCloud Enterprise).

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock