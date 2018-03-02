Equifax hack could have been wider than suspected

The investigation to the massive data breach that hit the US credit-rating company Equifax has revealed that the personal details of even more Americans were acquired by hackers.

Last September, the company discovered that 145m US customers and 400,000 UK customers had their information stolen after a data breach occurred at the firm.

Now Equifax's investigation into the breach has revealed that the details of an additional 2.4m US customers were also obtained by the hackers responsible for the breach. The company learned that other customers have been affected by analysing stolen data.

Equifax did its best to reassure these new customers in a statement, saying:

“Equifax will notify these newly identified US consumers directly, and will offer identity-theft protection and credit-file monitoring services at no cost to them.”

The announcement came on the same day that the company reported its earning for the year.

According to Equifax, the breach cost more than $114m after insurance costs though its profits were still up thanks to new tax cuts in the US and strong performance in its international business. The company reported $587.3m in profits which was up by 20 per cent when compared to the previous year.

As Equifax continues to analyse stolen data from the breach it could be the case that even more victims come to light in the future.

Image Credit: Ai825 / Shutterstock