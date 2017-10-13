Equifax hit by further malware scare

Equifax's woes can't seem to go away. Soon after disclosing a huge breach that left data of millions of its customers exposed, Equifax has now confirmed it has removed one of its web pages due to possible malware concerns.

The consumer credit reporting agency said it had removed the link to credit report assistance "out of an abundance of caution". It added that the problem did not compromise its systems or affect the portal.

A month ago, the company announced that some 150 million of its customers have had their data exposed, including people in the US, UK and Canada.

Equifax's core consumer or commercial credit reporting databases were untouched, the company said, but names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some instances, driver's license numbers, were. Also, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. consumers, and certain dispute documents with personal identifying information for approximately 182,000 U.S. consumers, were accessed as well.

The breach may have been state-sponsored, the media reported soon after, but there was no evidence pointing to any particular country. The tools used in the attack were of Chinese origin, and the hack itself resembles the Anthem breach, it was said.

The company's CEO retired following the breach, and was succeeded by Mark Feidler and Paulino do Rego Barros Jr, who took the positions of Chairman and CEO.

