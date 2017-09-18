Equifax reveals 400,000 UK customers were affected in breach

While Equifax's systems outside of the US were not affected by the recent hack that exposed the personal and financial details of 143 million American consumers, Equifax UK has now revealed that 400,000 people in the UK have had some of their personal details disclosed due to a “process failure.”

According to the company, its dedicated systems in the UK were not affected by the security breach as they are “entirely separated from those impacted by the Equifax Inc cybersecurity incident.”

However, during Equifax's investigation following the breach, it was discovered that some personal details of UK consumers had been accessed as a result of the hack.

The compromised UK consumer data does not relate to any single Equifax business client or institution, but Equifax UK has since released a statement detailing the extent of the information acquired, saying:

“Regrettably the investigation shows that a file containing UK consumer information may potentially have been accessed. This was due to a process failure, corrected in 2016, which led to a limited amount of UK data being stored in the US between 2011 and 2016. The information was restricted to: Name, date of birth, email address and a telephone number and Equifax can confirm that the data does not include any residential address information, password information or financial data. Having concluded the initial assessment Equifax has established that it is likely to need to contact fewer than 400,000 UK consumers in order to offer them appropriate advice and a range of services to help safeguard and reassure them.”

Patricio Remon, the European president at Equifax LTD, apologised for the company's failure to protect the personal information of consumers in the UK, saying:

“We apologise for this failure to protect UK consumer data. Our immediate focus is to support those affected by this incident and to ensure we make all of the necessary improvements and investments to strengthen our security and processes going forward.”

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock