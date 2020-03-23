Equinix goes appointment-only as it closes data centres across Europe

Customers, contractors and other third parties can no longer enter Equinix data centre facilities in major European countries due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report from The Register.

The company has confirmed data centres in France, Spain, Germany and Italy are closing doors to “visitors, customers, customer contractors and non-critical Equinix vendors".

In other countries, visitors are still allowed to enter facilities, but only after scheduling an appointment. The company has asked businesses to "limit appointment requests during this unprecedented situation for only the most urgent and critical work".

To compensate, Equinix has discounted its Smart Hands service, which sees its own staff install customer equipment.

"[The decision to close doors] was made in accordance with our business continuity plans to minimise the risk of impact within our data centres while maximising our ability to operate and maintain our services on behalf of our customers," said the company.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan. To date, more than 349,000 have been infected and roughly 15,300 have died. More than 100,000 people have recovered.