Ericsson looks to kickstart IoT development

Ericsson has launched its attempt to boost development in Internet of Things technology with the announcement of a new marketplace for the latest breakthrough connected apps.

The company says that the new IoT Accelerator Marketplace is the ideal opportunity for developers to show off their latest applications, allowing them to reach a much wider audience than before. In the incredibly fast-moving IoT market, this opportunity can be the difference between success and failure for app developers, so Ericsson's new cloud-based platform allows them to connect directly to service providers, exposing global cellular connectivity APIs.

As for the service providers themselves, they will benefit from having a comprehensive catalogue of IoT apps from across the world, allowing a faster push to market for their latest services, with 5G a particular focus.

Ericsson believes that enabling adoption of massive IoT will be a significant stepping stone towards making 5G technology a reality, and is now hoping that this increased focus on development can accelerate this.

“The launch of IoT Accelerator Marketplace will unlock the potential for different players in the value chain to deliver value," said Jeff Travers, head of IoT at Ericsson. "It is another stepping stone to make 5G a reality by enabling massive adoption of massive IoT. This supports service providers as they seek to expose network connectivity IoT APIs and monetise these assets.”

The marketplace is set to be shown off at MWC 2018 next week, but is open for developers and service providers from today.