Ericsson says it is ready for 5G

Ericsson has unveiled a host of new enhancements to its 5G Platform as it prepares for the global launch of high-speed networks.

The company has revealed an upgrade to its Cloud Core portfolio, adding seven new products that support both 5G Standalone and Non-Standalone.

It also said it improved 5G performance, and built 5G coverage outside cities. This will ‘continuously require a combination of fibre and microwave-based transport solutions’, it says, which is why it is adding a new MINI-LINK 6200 family of 5G-ready Long Haul solutions with support of up to 10Gbps capacities.

Furthermore, the company launched nine new dual band, triple band and high-performance Massive MIMO radios to address the need for both new frequency bands but also optimised site construction and a greater ability to add radio capacity for service providers.

The Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration solution was also upgraded, as the company introduced network slicing automation which comprises of creating, testing and deploying network slices.

The offering is topped off with AI-powered closed-loop automation for hybrid networks.

“Ericsson has the portfolio in place for service providers to switch on 5G today and we are currently rolling out commercial 5G networks in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia,” says Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson.

“We’re continuously developing our portfolio to make life easier for our customers, enabling them to manage increased data traffic growth, simplify operations, and secure 5G revenues.”

Image Credit: O2