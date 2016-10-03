EU governments need to switch to a higher gear in digitisation

Governments are slowly bringing more services online, but the process is too slow and needs to be accelerated. These are the conclusions of a new report by consulting organisation Capgemini, IDC and Politecnico di Milano School of Management for the Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology.

The report, entitled “13th Benchmark Measurement of European eGovernment Services”, claims that the governments in Europe have made progress in 'all benchmarks' over time, but the progress is 'polarising'. That basically means that while some governments are pulling ahead, others are lagging behind.

“On the positive side it can be concluded that a ‘Digital Diagonal’ of countries is pushing Europe forward. This string of countries could inspire other European countries to improve the speed and quality of their online public services. However, we should be careful that pushing does not turn into dragging as the gap with lagging countries is growing faster than is acceptable in a Digital Single Market,” said Niels van der Linden, eGovernment Benchmark Lead at Capgemini.

It also monitored something it calls 'life events' – "starting a small claims procedure, regular business operations, studying, moving, starting up a business, owning and driving a car, and losing and finding a job.” Financial services and electronic registrations have shown strongest growth.

“Looking back at the past few years, we can say that European digital government services have developed steadily, but we haven’t seen any groundbreaking progress,” said Dinand Tinholt, Vice President and Global EU Account Director at Capgemini.

The full report can be found on this link.