EU organisations struggling with mobility basics

Businesses in Europe are struggling with the basics of mobility, according to a new report by SOTI and Ovum. The two companies released a report which basically says that security and privacy are huge issues when it comes to a mobile workforce, and not tackling the issue properly could mean ‘havoc’.

According to the report, the ‘cornerstone of a fully connected enterprise strategy’ revolves around EMM – basic enterprise mobility management tools. Half of businesses in Europe fail to impose them. Besides being a serious issue, the report states this finding is also an opportunity, as it means there is room for increased productivity and workforce efficiency, as well as profitability through greater competitive differentiation.

“We are at a staging post, as progressive businesses take the high road toward a flexible and dynamic service model, where everyone and everything is connected,” says Carl Rodrigues, SOTI President & CEO.

“The Internet of Things (IOT) is set to increase the mobility management challenge exponentially, as experts predict as many as 50 billion ‘things’ in use by 2020. Companies must embrace mobility to pave the way for IoT - if they don’t, they will struggle to remain competitive in an increasingly connected world. Organisations of all sizes must overcome their security and privacy concerns with the enterprise tools to address these challenges and to implement a mobility strategy that will deliver business transformation, differentiation, and an elevated customer experience to ensure their future business success.”

