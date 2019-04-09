EU publishes "ethical AI" guidelines

The European Union has published a set of guidelines on how to develop ethical AI.

The guidelines are focused on paperwork and bureaucracy rather than any apocalyptic robot-versus-human battle to extinction scenario. They aim to make sure robots weren’t doing all of the work themselves and that they weren’t ignoring human interference along the way.

The new rules include

Human agency and oversight: AI systems should enable equitable societies by supporting human agency and fundamental rights, and not decrease, limit or misguide human autonomy.

Robustness and safety: Trustworthy AI requires algorithms to be secure, reliable and robust enough to deal with errors or inconsistencies during all life cycle phases of AI systems.

Privacy and data governance: Citizens should have full control over their own data, while data concerning them will not be used to harm or discriminate against them.

Transparency: The traceability of AI systems should be ensured.

Diversity, non-discrimination and fairness: AI systems should consider the whole range of human abilities, skills and requirements, and ensure accessibility.

Societal and environmental well-being: AI systems should be used to enhance positive social change and enhance sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Accountability: Mechanisms should be put in place to ensure responsibility and accountability for AI systems and their outcomes.

The Verge says that these guidelines aren’t legally binding, but could be used as means to shape any future legislation about the use of artificial intelligence in all fields, including healthcare, education or consumer technology.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock